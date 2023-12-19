Nae'Qwan Tomlin added to Memphis basketball roster, will not play vs. Virginia

Memphis basketball announced the addition of midseason transfer forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin Tuesday.

Tomlin will not play against No. 22 Virginia (6 p.m., ESPN2) on Tuesday night, but he will be on the bench during the game and can practice with the team, according to a press release from the school. Tomlin is awaiting confirmation of graduation from his former school, Kansas State, which is expected to be complete Wednesday, according to multiple sources. Upon completion, Tomlin will be eligible to compete for the Tigers (8-2).

This is Tomlin's final season of eligibility.

Tomlin burst onto the national scene last season − his only one at Kansas State. The Harlem, New York, native averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 36 games for the Wildcats. During the team's Elite Eight run, Tomlin upped his game, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to the 2023-24 season, Kansas State suspended Tomlin indefinitely after he was arrested in October after a fight at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar. Earlier this month, Tomlin was officially dismissed. Kansas State president Richard Linton addressed the matter when his decision caused an uproar among the Wildcats fan base. Linton declined to go into specifics but said Tomlin's arrest (he has since been granted diversion in the case) following the bar fight was not the only circumstance that factored into his decision.

Tomlin did not play organized basketball until enrolling at Monroe (New York) Community College. He redshirted there in 2018-19, then averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds a game the following season. Tomlin spent the next two seasons at Chipola (Florida) College, averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds a game as a sophomore.

