Memphis basketball: Sights, sounds and 3 observations from 'Student Madness'

The line of University of Memphis students stretched a couple of hundred yards long Wednesday outside Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Once inside, the capacity crowd was treated to a 3-point contest, won by David Jones, the newest member of the Tigers basketball team. The fans cheered loudly as new women’s coach Alex Simmons danced on to the floor. They were wowed by a dunk contest that featured a come-from-behind Nick Jourdain victory. And they went wild when Memphis rapper Big Boogie performed a five-song set (featuring his hits "Pop Out" and "In Session") on the court to close the first-ever "Student Madness."

“If this is what we have to look forward to during the season, I don’t think we could ask for anything more,” Simmons said.

The event, geared toward driving engagement with the school’s student body, was what men's coach Penny Hardaway called it “a special night” — even if he couldn’t help but think back to the "Memphis Madness" events of past years. The most recent occasion the programs held their annual preseason pep rally at FedExForum was 2021.

“I’m not knocking it — I loved everything about it. But I think I need to put my twist back on it,” Hardaway said with a laugh. “Hopefully, we get back to that.”

Here are three observations from Student Madness.

Jayhlon Young's aerial assault

One of the unquestioned highlights of the event was Jayhlon Young's maiden slam in the dunk contest.

The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, who transferred to Memphis after one season at UCF, finished third among the three participants. But with the help of fellow point guard Jahvon Quinerly, Young did his part to dazzle the students and those watching the free live stream on YouTube.

Young caught Quinerly's lob off the backboard in mid-air, then finished it off windmill-style. The left-hander received eights across the board from the five-person judging panel, which consisted of two students, two women's basketball players and Big Boogie (who is signed to Yo Gotti's CMG The Label).

“That was not expected. Jayhlon hasn’t shown that type of bounce,” Hardaway said. “He just kind of held on to it for the slam dunk contest. (But) now we know that he has it in there.”

Young couldn't top his big dunk in the second round, opening the door for Jourdain to make off with the crown.

David Jones hot from the arc

The Tigers weren't especially proficient from the 3-point line last season, shooting 35.3%.

So Hardaway brought in players like his son Ashton, and Division II transfer Jonathan Pierre to help make them better in that area. But it was Jones who had the hot hand Wednesday. While the St. John's transfer made just 29.4% beyond the arc last season, he has impressed the staff since arriving on campus last month with his long-range game.

That includes his showing at Student Madness. He won the 3-point shooting contest, hitting 6 out of 10 attempts in the first round, then made 5 out of 10 in the second.

Reinforcing the message

The soldout program was also the first taste for many of the newcomers on both teams to feel exactly how much Memphis basketball means to the city.

Sure, last week the Rebounders Club filled the gym at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center to watch Hardaway's team practice. And though there have been other events and gatherings, Student Madness was another tangible reinforcement that the Tigers are a valuable commodity.

“Everywhere I go, it’s, ‘Go Tigers Go,’ ” said Quinerly, an Alabama transfer. “From the elderly woman to the little kids, it’s like Memphis is a big part of their lives. It means something and I’m just glad to be here.”

“We want them to buy into the motto of the city — it’s just tough, rugged, you know, the grit and grind of everything,” Hardaway said. “We want them to know that we’re doing it for the city and when you come here, that’s what you sign up for.”

