Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 season

Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Offense

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson rushed 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 44-20 loss to Germantown.

Malachi Butler, Bartlett: Butler had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 7-of-11 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Cordova.

Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a TD.

John Hampton, Collierville: Hampton carried the ball eight times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Logan Davis, Collierville: Davis rushed for 78 yards on eight attempts.

Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg was 6-of-13 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss to Collierville.

More: TSSAA football scores: Week 8 West Tennessee high school football scoreboard

More: Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 7 of the 2023 season

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith carried the ball 10 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-12 victory over Liberty.

Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris rushed for 75 yards on six attempts and a touchdown.

Braden Gover, Covington: Gover threw for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Shields, FACS: Shields ran the ball 12 times for 125 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Wooddale.

Briceton Miller, FACS: Miller rushed for 93 yards on seven attempts and two touchdowns.

Josh Wright, FACS: Wright was 4-of-5 passing for 105 yards. Defensively, he had eight total tackles and two sacks.

Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones rushed for 93 yards on 30 attempts and two touchdowns in a 24-13 victory over Lewisburg. He also threw for 80 yards.

Marcelles Davis, Houston: Davis rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 victory over Arlington.

Andre Allen, Houston: Allen was 3-of-6 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 63 yards.

Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-13 loss to Hernando. He also rushed for 41 yards.

EJ Gilliam, MASE: Gilliam was 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Oakhaven.

Kumaro Brown, MASE: Brown scored two touchdowns.

Noah Oigbokie, Northpoint: Oigbokie ran the ball 15 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over St. George’s.

Jack Patterson, Northpoint: Patterson was 4-of-7 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Judd Albans, Northpoint: Albans rushed for two touchdowns.

Kylan Perry, Trezevant: Perry was 5-of-9 passing for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over MLK Prep. He also rushed for 55 yards and a TD and caught a 13-yard TD pass. Defensively, he had an interception.

Leterrance Branigan, Trezevant: Branigan scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Defense

Jordan Cooper, Bartlett: Cooper had four solo tackles and three assists in a 44-20 loss to Germantown.

David Milburn and Devin Rutherford, Bartlett: Milburn and Rutherford each had five solo tackles, including two for loss.

Ty’trevien Greenwood, Cordova: Greenwood had six solo tackles, including one for loss, and an assist in a 48-14 loss to Collierville.

Jase Ravenell, Cordova: Ravenell had five solo tackles.

Aven Gatlin, FACS: Gatlin had seven total tackles and two sacks in a 48-0 win against Westwood.

Charlie Goss and Trea Wampler, FACS: Goss and Wampler had two interceptions and six total tackles, respectively.

Christian Cody, Hernando: Cody returned a fourth-quarter interception 70 yards for a touchdown in 24-13 win against Lewisburg.

Donnell Yarbrough, Houston: Yarbrough had two interceptions in a 48-7 win against Arlington.

Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had seven total tackles in a 24-13 loss to Hernando.

JT Swift, Joshua Conley and Kody Gilmore, Lewisburg: Swift registered 5.5 total tackles, while Conley and Gilmore each made five tackles. Gilmore also had an interception.

Stanley Burrow, MASE: Burrow had 13 solo tackles in a 44-14 win against Oakhaven.

Kadience Nelson, MASE: Nelson had six tackles, and scored a touchdown on offense.

Rico Ward, MASE: Ward had five tackles, and scored a touchdown on offense.

Akeem Hunt, MASE: Hunt had five tackles.

Andrew Temko, Northpoint: Temko had a solo tackle and 10 assists in a 56-13 win against St. George’s.

Alex Musgrave, Northpoint: Musgrave had two interceptions.

Knox Cascio and Chase Jennings, Northpoint: Cascio and Jennings combined for 11 assists.

Joshua Perry, Trezevant: Perry had five solo tackles, three assists and a sack in a 48-0 win against MLK Prep.

Special teams

Will Uselton, Hernando: Uselton kicked a 26-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on extra points in a 24-13 victory over Lewisburg.

Ladeadrick James, Houston: James returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in a 48-7 victory over Arlington. He also rushed for a TD.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Memphis area top performers for Week 8