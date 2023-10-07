Here are the Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 season
Here are Memphis area high school football top performers from Week 8 of the 2023 season.
Offense
Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson rushed 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 44-20 loss to Germantown.
Malachi Butler, Bartlett: Butler had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover was 7-of-11 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Cordova.
Joakim Dodson, Collierville: Dodson had two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a TD.
John Hampton, Collierville: Hampton carried the ball eight times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Logan Davis, Collierville: Davis rushed for 78 yards on eight attempts.
Tristan Colenberg, Cordova: Colenberg was 6-of-13 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss to Collierville.
Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith carried the ball 10 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-12 victory over Liberty.
Azarion Harris, Covington: Harris rushed for 75 yards on six attempts and a touchdown.
Braden Gover, Covington: Gover threw for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Brian Shields, FACS: Shields ran the ball 12 times for 125 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Wooddale.
Briceton Miller, FACS: Miller rushed for 93 yards on seven attempts and two touchdowns.
Josh Wright, FACS: Wright was 4-of-5 passing for 105 yards. Defensively, he had eight total tackles and two sacks.
Topher Jones, Hernando: Jones rushed for 93 yards on 30 attempts and two touchdowns in a 24-13 victory over Lewisburg. He also threw for 80 yards.
Marcelles Davis, Houston: Davis rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 victory over Arlington.
Andre Allen, Houston: Allen was 3-of-6 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 63 yards.
Gunner Gilmore, Lewisburg: Gilmore threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-13 loss to Hernando. He also rushed for 41 yards.
EJ Gilliam, MASE: Gilliam was 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Oakhaven.
Kumaro Brown, MASE: Brown scored two touchdowns.
Noah Oigbokie, Northpoint: Oigbokie ran the ball 15 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over St. George’s.
Jack Patterson, Northpoint: Patterson was 4-of-7 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Judd Albans, Northpoint: Albans rushed for two touchdowns.
Kylan Perry, Trezevant: Perry was 5-of-9 passing for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over MLK Prep. He also rushed for 55 yards and a TD and caught a 13-yard TD pass. Defensively, he had an interception.
Leterrance Branigan, Trezevant: Branigan scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).
Defense
Jordan Cooper, Bartlett: Cooper had four solo tackles and three assists in a 44-20 loss to Germantown.
David Milburn and Devin Rutherford, Bartlett: Milburn and Rutherford each had five solo tackles, including two for loss.
Ty’trevien Greenwood, Cordova: Greenwood had six solo tackles, including one for loss, and an assist in a 48-14 loss to Collierville.
Jase Ravenell, Cordova: Ravenell had five solo tackles.
Aven Gatlin, FACS: Gatlin had seven total tackles and two sacks in a 48-0 win against Westwood.
Charlie Goss and Trea Wampler, FACS: Goss and Wampler had two interceptions and six total tackles, respectively.
Christian Cody, Hernando: Cody returned a fourth-quarter interception 70 yards for a touchdown in 24-13 win against Lewisburg.
Donnell Yarbrough, Houston: Yarbrough had two interceptions in a 48-7 win against Arlington.
Elliot Helps, Lewisburg: Helps had seven total tackles in a 24-13 loss to Hernando.
JT Swift, Joshua Conley and Kody Gilmore, Lewisburg: Swift registered 5.5 total tackles, while Conley and Gilmore each made five tackles. Gilmore also had an interception.
Stanley Burrow, MASE: Burrow had 13 solo tackles in a 44-14 win against Oakhaven.
Kadience Nelson, MASE: Nelson had six tackles, and scored a touchdown on offense.
Rico Ward, MASE: Ward had five tackles, and scored a touchdown on offense.
Akeem Hunt, MASE: Hunt had five tackles.
Andrew Temko, Northpoint: Temko had a solo tackle and 10 assists in a 56-13 win against St. George’s.
Alex Musgrave, Northpoint: Musgrave had two interceptions.
Knox Cascio and Chase Jennings, Northpoint: Cascio and Jennings combined for 11 assists.
Joshua Perry, Trezevant: Perry had five solo tackles, three assists and a sack in a 48-0 win against MLK Prep.
Special teams
Will Uselton, Hernando: Uselton kicked a 26-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on extra points in a 24-13 victory over Lewisburg.
Ladeadrick James, Houston: James returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in a 48-7 victory over Arlington. He also rushed for a TD.
