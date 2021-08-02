Member of the Month: August

Name: Deke

Current City: Annapolis, Maryland

Member Since: 2020

Getting to KNOW Deke:

​

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“Back in 2015, I asked about ten of my friends if they would be interested in a NASCAR fantasy league. Most of us knew nothing about the sport, but after watching the Daytona 500 we were HOOKED! We have since become huge fans, all with our own favorite drivers and have been to races in Michigan, Dover, Daytona and Richmond.”

Q. What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“I love the driver personalities and merchandise (and I collect all of it!). I love how teams and drivers adapt from race to race. Most of all I love the smell of burning rubber and exhaust on Sunday afternoons at the racetrack.”

Q: What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“My first race, Dover 2015 in the fall. It was a playoff race and I’ll never forget the people, the sights and the smells of that weekend. A close second was the first time I arrived at Daytona International Speedway — just seeing the grandstands in person was epic.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Alex Bowman.”

Past Driver: “Dale Earnhardt Jr.”

Up and Coming Driver: “Sam Mayer.”

Team: “Hendrick Motorsports.”

Track: “Road America.”

Q. What do you like to do in your free time?

“Corner flagging at Road America and Blackhawk Farms, iRacing leagues, and working in the garage.”

