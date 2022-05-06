Meet the 2022 incoming Alabama football transfers

Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches in the game of football. At the collegiate level, he is known as one of the strongest recruiters, consistently landing top-tier high school talent from all across the nation. Now, with the NCAA transfer portal, Saban’s dominance is translating into recruiting active collegiate stars.

Numerous transfers have been welcomed in over the years and helped the team compete at the highest level possible.

The players that have joined the storied program have seen a boost in their playing abilities and draft stock. Most recently, wide receiver Jameson Williams transferred into Alabama after two years of minimal playing time at Ohio State. In one year with the Crimson Tide, he became national sensation and a top-15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama has added five key players via the transfer portal that will likely have an immediate impact on the team.

Here’s who they are.

Eli Ricks

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Position: CB

Former School: LSU

Year: Junior

Career Stats: (2020, 2021) 31 tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 defensive touchdowns, 6 passes defended

Jermaine Burton

Joshua L Jones, Online Athens

Position: WR

Former School: Georgia

Year: Junior

Career Stats: (2020, 2021) 53 receptions, 901 yards, 8 TDs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position: RB

Former School: Georgia Tech

Year: Junior

Career Stats: (2020, 2021) 232 carries, 1,206 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs; 60 receptions, 773 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Tyler Steen

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OL

Former School: Vanderbilt

Year: Senior

Tyler Harrell

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Position: WR

Former School: Louisville

Year: Redshirt-Junior

Career Stats: (2021) 18 receptions, 523 yards, 6 TDs

