What would it mean for the Chicago Bulls to move up in the 2024 draft?

Breaking down the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 NBA draft lottery odds, what would it mean for the Bulls to move up in the 2024 draft? After three seasons in a row of institutional stagnation with the team’s front office making no deals of significance at the trade deadline and in the offseason, the draft has been the tool of choice for Chicago to team build.

But whether they keep the pick to make a selection this summer or use it to entice an opposing franchise to trade one of their star players to the Bulls, better lottery odds would help in either scenario.

But what is the range of likely slots that Chicago’s first round pick in the lottery might fall?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a closer look on a recent episode focused on Sunday afternoon’s draft lottery. Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire