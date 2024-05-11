Bulls select player to represent team at the NBA’s 2024 draft lottery

The Chicago Bulls have big hopes in the 2024 NBA draft as part of their plan to overhaul the team after three seasons in a row with little in the way of efforts to make the ball club better via trades. It remains to be seen whether the Bulls’ front office will keep the pick or use it in one of those aforementioned deals to build the team up, but regardless of what path they decide on, they have also decided who will represent Chicago at the league’s 2-24 draft lottery.

Per the NBA, that would be Bulls small forward Julian Philips, one of several players representing their teams in the draft lottery.

Other such examples include Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, Brandin Podziemski from the Golden State Warriors, Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Would one of Paul George, Donovan Mitchell, or Brandon Ingram make sense as Chicago Bulls trade targets? https://t.co/SYFDP3ZLb5 pic.twitter.com/Jh1YtEanwR — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 11, 2024

Whether that will imbue Chicago with any extra luck will be seen at the big even, which will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire