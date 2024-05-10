Mead's Brooke Bloom, Ben Barrett claim individual titles at Kalispel Championships

May 9—Mead High senior Brooke Bloom and sophomore Ben Barrett earned individual titles Thursday at the Kalispel Championships.

Bloom shot a 3-over-par 76 at Kalispel Golf and Country Club to win the girls title by three strokes. Barrett was the boys medalist with a 3-under 69.

Ridgeline's girls and Lewis and Clark's boys captured team championships.

The Kalispel Championships annually draw strong fields with the top players and teams from all classifications across the region.

Bloom had three bogeys on the front side but rebounded with two birdies to offset a pair of bogeys for an even-par 36 on the back.

Bloom, who was first-team All-Greater Spokane League this season and shared player of the year with Lewis and Clark's Amanda Nguyen in 2023, carded birdies on the par-4 10th and par-3 17th.

West Valley's Spencer Cerenzia (79) was the only other player to break 80. She overcame a quadruple bogey on No. 6 with a 1-under 35 on the back nine, including three birdies on the last four holes.

Cerenzia's sister Melia and Gonzaga Prep's Lisette Durkin tied for third with 81s. Medical Lake's Kali Rowe (85) was fifth and Almira/Coulee-Hartline's Naomi Molitor (87) sixth.

Ridgeline's balance — four players placed between seventh and 16th — produced a first-place finish by 16 shots over Pullman. Carolyn Rose led the way with 88, Reagan Rothley and Chloe Hamilton both shot 90 and Kate Mulligan added a 94.

Gonzaga Prep was third and Mead fourth.

Barrett was 1 under after nine holes before birdies on No. 10 and 11. The GSL first-teamer capped his round with seven straight pars.

Gonzaga Prep's Dillon Schrock and Cheney's Justin Krasselt — both first-team All-GSL — tied for second, two shots behind Barrett. Schrock, playing one group ahead of Barrett, pulled within one after a birdie on the par-5 12th, but bogeyed No. 17. Krasselt had four birdies and three bogeys.

Lewis and Clark's Jack Brigham (72) finished fourth and Mead's Cam Cantillana (73) took fifth.

The Tigers' 15-over 303 team score edged Cheney and Gonzaga Prep, which shared second at 305. Central Valley (323) placed fourth.

In addition to Brigham's 72, brothers Michael (75) and Geo Pirrie (78) and Henry Staples (78) helped LC bring home the title.

Up for most of the players will be district tournaments next week.