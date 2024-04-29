McWilliams among Cobblers players offered new deal

Shaun McWilliams made his Northampton debut in 2014 [Getty Images]

Shaun McWilliams is among six Northampton Town players to have been offered a new contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder, whose current deal is due to expire this summer, has spent his whole career with the Cobblers and came on as a substitute against Barnsley on Saturday for his 200th league appearance for the club.

Striker Louis Appere, goalkeeper Lee Burge, midfielder Ben Fox and defenders Sam Sherring and Jordan Willis, whose contracts are also expiring, have been offered new deals as well, while an option to extend centre-back Akin Odimayo's deal has been taken up.

But Liam Moore, Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Ryan Haynes and Danny Hylton are being released.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said the club will now "see what happens" over the summer now the offers have been made.

"We have enjoyed three good seasons in succession and we are looking forward to the challenge of recruiting the players to continue this progress," he said.

Young goalkeeper James Dadge, who is yet to make a senior appearance, has signed a new contract.

Northampton finished the season 14th in League One.