McPherson shuts down Irish to end season

May 17—The Chapman High School baseball team had its season come to an end this week at the hands of the two-time defending Class 4A State Champions McPherson Bullpups.

The Bullpups struck early on the second inning to score twice enroute to the 11-1 semifinal victory. They added two runs in the third, a single run in the fourth, five in the sixth and finally a run-rule walk off run in the sixth.

McPherson collected 10 hits off four Irish pitchers and scored six earned runs as Chapman's defense was shaky committing seven errors in the contest. Carson Hasenbank started on the hill for Chapman and took the loss allowing the first two runs, one earned on three hits walking one batter. Jed Moody, Chas Hanney and Cooper Lewis also tossed innings for the Irish.

Aven Woods hit a solo home run for Chapman to produce the only Irish run in the fourth inning. Levi Willman, Ray Whitehair and Moody provided the other hits for Chapman.

McPherson's Carter Allen went one for four at the plate and drove in three runs to lead the Bullpup attack. Owen Fetsch had a pair of hits and drove in a run out of the nine hole in the lineup. Ian Razak, Cade Strathman, and Brock Richardson had RBI's for the Bullpups.

Logan Beede earned the win for McPherson allowing one run on four hits while striking out one and walking one over six innings of work.

McPherson was upset by Towanda-Circle in the Championship game and will not return to Salina in 2024.

Chapman's season came to an end with a 12-11 record.