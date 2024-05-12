McKay enjoying his football after injury-hit season

Barrie McKay says he doesn't want this season to end after the Hearts winger played a starring role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Dundee.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions in an injury-hit campaign, but he looked back to his best against Dundee, setting up two of the goals.

“It’s been a difficult season," he told BBC Scotland. "With injury, then coming back and the injury again.

"Hopefully I’ve seen the end of it now and I’m enjoying my football. [The season's end] is probably coming at the wrong time for me but the boys have been brilliant.

“I’m just glad I can come in now and help out."