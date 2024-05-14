McInnes on strong finish, his most enjoyable season & Armstrong future

Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media as Kilmarnock prepare to host Celtic on Wednesday night.

Here are the key points from the Rugby Park boss:

McInnes wants his team to "finish the season right" in the final home fixture against a Celtic side on the brink of the title.

Kilmarnock will need to "do so much right" and McInnes accepts facing "a fully motivated Celtic is difficult" but urged his players to rise to the same levels that have earned them two wins and a draw from four meetings with the champions this season.

He adds: "Nobody wants us just to fulfil a fixture". The match is "a big deal, a big game" live on TV and Killie aim to show "we’re a good side".

This term has been "as enjoyable a season as I’ve had as a manager". He wants the side to move forward from the platform they’ve built and be credible in Europe, in the cups and also in the league again next season.

There have been "positive talks" with winger Danny Armstrong about extending his contract, which is now into its final year.

Team news: Kyle Magennis and Brad Lyons are still out but Joe Wright returns from suspension after being sent off at Ibrox while James Balagizi is back in the squad after tweaking his knee.