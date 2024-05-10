McIlroy denies fall-out with Woods on game's future

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both involved in negotiations over a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger [Getty Images]

Rory McIlroy says there is "no strain" in his relationship with Tiger Woods but admits they have different views on the future of men's professional golf.

The disagreement arises from ongoing negotiations on a possible deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf.

World number two McIlroy, who has softened his stance on the breakaway LIV tour, revealed he is now a member of the “transaction subcommittee” that is trying to do a deal.

However, McIlroy said on Wednesday that he will not be returning to the PGA Tour's policy board after it "got pretty complicated and pretty messy".

The Telegraph reported that 15-time major winner Woods voted against McIlroy re-joining the board.

“I would say, I mean, I think friends can have disagreements or not see things - I guess not - not see eye to eye on things but have disagreements on things,” McIlroy said.

“I think that's fine. But no, I wouldn't say - we had a really good talk last Friday for 45 minutes just about a lot of different things.

“No, there's no strain there. I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently, but I don't think that should place any strain on a relationship or on a friendship.”

Woods and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are also on a five-member subcommittee that will be negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

McIlroy, speaking after carding an opening four-under 67 at the Wells Fargo Championship, added: "I've already had calls with that group - I had a really good hour and a half Zoom with those guys on Sunday.

"We went through a 150-page doc about the future product model and everything.

“Yeah, I'm not on the board, but I'm in some way involved in that transaction committee. I don't have a vote so I don't - you know, I don't have I guess a meaningful say in what happens in the future."

On the PGA Tour policy board, McIlroy backtracked somewhat on his comments on Wednesday when he also said there was "a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason".

A day later he asserted it had more to do with red tape.

“I don't necessarily think or believe that people didn't want me involved. It was more just the process of how I could get involved again, right?" he said.