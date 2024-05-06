Will McGregor 'run the show' again?

Having Callum McGregor back to full fitness could be "massive" for Celtic as they look to take a huge step towards the title in Saturday's Old Firm derby, says Falkirk midfielder Stephen McGinn.

The Celtic captain received a huge cheer after making a crucial recovery run against Hearts at the weekend, which McGinn thinks could mean the Scotland midfielder is back to the peak of his powers and ready to hurt Rangers.

"One of the big worries this season has been keeping their key players fit, guys like McGregor, Hatate, Carter-Vickers," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"When they're all in the team and fully firing, Celtic are a totally different side. The drop-off to the bench players - no disrespect - but it's huge. They're irreplaceable for Celtic.

"And I think watching the highlights last night, one of the biggest cheers was for Callum McGregor making that big recovery run.

"That game next could be a bit of a league decider. The last [Old Firm] fixture at Celtic Park, Callum McGregor ran the show. He obviously wasn't fully fit for the last game.

"To show that he might be back to his full fitness was a massive boost for Celtic."