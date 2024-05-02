Advertisement

May Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Second Baseman Rankings

May

Second basemen

Team

April

1

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

1

2

Jose Altuve

Astros

2

3

Marcus Semien

Rangers

3

4

Ozzie Albies

Braves

4

5

Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks

7

6

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

5

7

Gleyber Torres

Yankees

6

8

Xander Bogaerts

Padres

11 SS

9

Jordan Westburg

Orioles

26

10

Andres Gimenez

Guardians

9

11

Jonathan India

Reds

11

12

Bryson Stott

Phillies

8

13

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

13

14

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

14

15

Brendan Donovan

Cardinals

12

16

Luis Arraez

Marlins

10

17

Jake Cronenworth

Padres

34

18

Luis Garcia Jr.

Nationals

28

19

Edouard Julien

Twins

17

20

Brice Turang

Brewers

32

21

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

18

22

Amed Rosario

Rays

31

23

Nolan Gorman

Cardinals

19

24

Zack Gelof

Athletics

16

25

Brendan Rodgers

Rockies

15

26

Jorge Polanco

Mariners

21

27

Brandon Lowe

Rays

22

28

Jose Caballero

Rays

30

29

Luis Rengifo

Angels

29

30

Matt McLain

Reds

27

31

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

21 SS

32

Brandon Drury

Angels

23

33

Thairo Estrada

Giants

20

34

Jeff McNeil

Mets

25

35

Colt Keith

Tigers

24 3B

36

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68 OF

37

Josh Rojas

Mariners

47

38

Jared Triolo

Pirates

25 3B

39

Gavin Lux

Dodgers

24

40

Davis Schneider

Blue Jays

38

41

Jorge Mateo

Orioles

30 SS

42

Joey Ortiz

Brewers

33

43

Michael Massey

Royals

35

44

Dylan Moore

Mariners

42

45

Whit Merrifield

Phillies

36

46

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

44 SS

47

Xavier Edwards

Marlins

40

48

Luis Urias

Mariners

39

49

Wenceel Perez

Tigers

82

50

Mauricio Dubon

Astros

46

51

Miguel Vargas

Dodgers

37

52

Ramon Urias

Orioles

64

53

Donovan Solano

Padres

49

54

Adam Frazier

Royals

58

55

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66

56

Andy Ibanez

Tigers

45

57

Thomas Saggese

Cardinals

84

58

Connor Norby

Orioles

68

59

Cavan Biggio

Blue Jays

53

60

Enrique Hernandez

Dodgers

70

Dropping off: Ji Hwan Bae (No. 41), Jordan Díaz (No. 43), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44), Lenyn Sosa (No. 48), Enmanuel Valdez (No. 50)

  • Brice Turang is almost certainly overachieving, but it is encouraging just how much he’s cut his strikeout rate. I’m not 100% sold on him as a mixed-league second baseman, but he can keep on racking up the steals as long as he continues to get on base at a decent clip.

  • I assume readers would have expected to find Luis Rengifo higher, but his offense seems like a mirage; his hard-hit rate is a measly 29% and he’s collected zero barrels, even though he has two homers. Statcast thinks he should be batting .219 and slugging .281.