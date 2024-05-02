May Second Baseman Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Second Baseman Rankings
May
Second basemen
Team
April
1
1
2
2
3
Rangers
3
4
4
5
7
6
Cubs
5
7
Yankees
6
8
Padres
11 SS
9
26
10
Andres Gimenez
Guardians
9
11
Reds
11
12
8
13
Rockies
13
14
Padres
14
15
Cardinals
12
16
Marlins
10
17
Padres
34
18
Luis Garcia Jr.
Nationals
28
19
Twins
17
20
Brewers
32
21
Cardinals
18
22
31
23
Cardinals
19
24
Athletics
16
25
Rockies
15
26
Mariners
21
27
Rays
22
28
Jose Caballero
Rays
30
29
Angels
29
30
Reds
27
31
Orioles
21 SS
32
Angels
23
33
Giants
20
34
Mets
25
35
Tigers
24 3B
36
68 OF
37
Mariners
47
38
Pirates
25 3B
39
Dodgers
24
40
38
41
Orioles
30 SS
42
Brewers
33
43
Royals
35
44
Mariners
42
45
Phillies
36
46
Blue Jays
44 SS
47
Marlins
40
48
Mariners
39
49
Wenceel Perez
Tigers
82
50
Astros
46
51
Dodgers
37
52
Ramon Urias
Orioles
64
53
Padres
49
54
Royals
58
55
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66
56
Tigers
45
57
Cardinals
84
58
Connor Norby
Orioles
68
59
Blue Jays
53
60
Dodgers
70
Dropping off: Ji Hwan Bae (No. 41), Jordan Díaz (No. 43), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44), Lenyn Sosa (No. 48), Enmanuel Valdez (No. 50)
Brice Turang is almost certainly overachieving, but it is encouraging just how much he’s cut his strikeout rate. I’m not 100% sold on him as a mixed-league second baseman, but he can keep on racking up the steals as long as he continues to get on base at a decent clip.
I assume readers would have expected to find Luis Rengifo higher, but his offense seems like a mirage; his hard-hit rate is a measly 29% and he’s collected zero barrels, even though he has two homers. Statcast thinks he should be batting .219 and slugging .281.