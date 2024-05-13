Max Verstappen questions F1 age rule which blocks Kimi Antonelli debut

Max Verstappen has criticised the FIA’s minimum age regulation which means Mercedes teen Kimi Antonelli cannot race in Formula 1 until late August.

The Red Bull world champion made his F1 debut in 2015 as a 17-year-old, with team adviser Helmut Marko central to the Dutchman’s rapid progression up the ranks. After debuting for Toro Rosso, he was promoted to Red Bull a year later.

Yet in light of Verstapppen’s debut, the FIA tightened the super-licence rules which state that not only must drivers accrue 40 points on their race licence to race in F1, but they must also be 18-years-old.

Antonelli, who is racing in F2 this year, has the 40 points required but is not 18 until 25 August. As a result an unnamed team – thought to be Williams – have requested special dispensation for the Italian to race before his 18th birthday.

“That rule was introduced because of me, of course,” Verstappen said in Miami last week. “In the end, it doesn’t stop what it’s meant for.

“It’s not specifically about him [Antonelli], but this can stop some talents from getting into Formula 1 quickly because they have to accumulate those 40 points first.

“I’m not a big fan of it – of this entire system. The FIA thinks it’s good, but I’d rather not have it. If someone is 17 or 18 years old and maybe has 20 points, but if he is very fast, why can’t he get into Formula 1 then?”

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut as a 17-year-old in 2015 (Getty Images)

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli is not 18 until 25 August (Getty Images)

Antonelli has been linked with replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year despite his inexperience. More pressingly, the teenager could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams before the season concludes in order for him to gain some experience in F1.

Verstappen made a rapid jump up the motorsport ranks, finishing third in European Formula 3 in 2014 straight to a F1 race seat in 2015, partnering Carlos Sainz at Red Bull’s sister team.

He was then promoted to Red Bull, replacing Daniil Kvyat, after four races of the 2016 season and won his first race as a Red Bull driver in Barcelona.

Antonelli has skipped Formula 3 to make his F2 debut this year and is currently ninth in the standings, 38 points off leader Zane Maloney.