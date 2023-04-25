Max Scherzer gets stuck, Ronny Mauricio gets moving, and the Mets get back from the West | The Mets Pod

/

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo drop the latest episode The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets come home from a successful West Coast trip and Max Scherzer is stuck on the sideline.

Connor and Joe wrap up the road trip, do a deep dive on the sticky situation and suspension for Scherzer, go down on the farm to check in on the new position for Ronny Mauricio, and present their latest Rotation Review to cover the state of the starting rotation.

Later in the show, the guys launch a new segment with weekly predictions that will set up a season-long competition with big prizes on the line, and then open the Mailbag to answer questions about the development of Francisco Alvarez, the performance and usage of the bullpen so far, and making changes to the batting order.

