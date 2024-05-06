Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to multi-year extension amid Lakers rumors

The Dallas Mavericks signed head coach Jason Kidd to a contract extension. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- Jason Kidd signed a multi-year contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks amid rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in hiring him as their next head coach, the Mavericks announced Monday.

"We are excited to have coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont said in a news release.

"Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

Kidd, a 2018 player-inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, was hired to coach the Mavericks in 2021. He led the team to a 52-30 record and run to the Western Conference finals in his first season.

Kidd's Mavericks went 38-44 and failed to make the playoffs last season. They went 50-32 in 2023-24 and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals Friday with a first-round series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Head coach Jason Kidd led the Dallas Mavericks to a 50-32 record this season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said.

"As a former NBA champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, which cannot be duplicated."

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

News of Kidd's extension came just three days after the Lakers fired former coach Darvin Ham. Kidd, who was a Lakers assistant in 2019 and 2020, was among the rumored candidates for the role, despite being under contract with the Mavericks.

Kidd also spent time as coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 323-296 record in 619 games as an NBA head coach.

Kidd left the Nets in 2014 to take the Bucks job. The Bucks fired Kidd in the middle of the 2018 season. They won an NBA-best 60 games the next season and won the NBA title in 2020-21.

ESPN reported last week that the Lakers had interest in Kidd, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and ESPN analyst and former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick, among others.

The Lakers will be hiring their fourth different coach in seven seasons. They also enter the off-season with some uncertainty within their roster, as star forward LeBron James told reporters last month that he needed to talk to his family and agent to decide on his basketball future.

James, 39, has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25. He must decide to opt in or out by June 29.

Fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, forward Rui Hachimura and guards D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves remain under contract through next season.

Forward Taurean Prince, who averaged the sixth-most points per game (8.9) for the Lakers last season, is set to hit free agency. Prince started 49 games and made 78 total appearances in 2023-24.

Kidd and the Mavericks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series at 9:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Oklahoma City.