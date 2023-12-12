Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving on crutches, wearing walking boot; no timetable for his return

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is on crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot to protect his injured heel.

Head coach Jason Kidd provided the update on Irving's condition Tuesday ahead of Dallas' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no timetable for Irving's return.

Irving injured his heel on Friday in the Mavericks' 125-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers when Dwight Powell fell with his full body weight on Irving's legs after Irving had fallen to the court.

Kyrie exited tonight’s game after suffering an apparent foot injury.



(via @BallySportsSW)



pic.twitter.com/CWaHxNAllW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 9, 2023

Irving limped off the court and did not return to the game. The initial diagnosis Friday night was reportedly a bruise. The Mavericks announced Saturday an MRI confirmed a right heel contusion and Irving had no timetable to return.

Tuesday will mark Irving's second missed game with the injury after he missed Monday's road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving doesn't have a timetable to return to the court. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In 17 games this season, Irving's averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point distance. The oft-absent guard will miss his sixth game of the season Tuesday.

The Mavericks signed Irving to a three-year, $126 million contract in the offseason after a midseason trade to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets last season. The Mavericks are off to a 14-8 start that was good for third place in the West prior to the tip of Tuesday's games.