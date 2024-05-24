The Mavericks could draft Bronny James before the Lakers

Stephen A. Smith says he thinks the Dallas Mavericks might pick Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft. The pick would take place within a larger effort to run back the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving duo from the Cleveland Cavaliers. One wonders how credible a possibility this is. If it has some truth and validity, and if the Dallas franchise is truly considering this move as a potential option on draft night, it could have significant implications for the Lakers and LeBron James.

What is being said in public and what is being privately felt are often two very different things. One can appreciate the sensitive nature of this situation for Bronny James and LeBron James, who obviously would love to play for each other but might not be able to align their full wishes with the reality that Bronny still has a lot of work to do in order to become a strong, productive NBA player. Bronny could be good, but he’s not a “money in the bank” sure thing, at least not at this point. NBA teams should want a higher likelihood of success in a draft pick. Bronny might not be able to provide that. Hence, we could see a team such as the Mavericks take a flier on Bronny and deny the Lakers a chance to draft him.

