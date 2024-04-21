Advertisement

Matthew Slater gets full-time job with Patriots

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Matthew Slater has clocked out, but he's not leaving.

Slater, who was previously working as an advisor to the Patriots, is now a full-time employee, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Reiss reports that Slater will be the "right-hand man" to new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Both arrived via the 2008 draft. Mayo was a first-round pick; Slater was a fifth-rounder. Technically a receiver (he had one career catch, for 46 yards), Slater was a long-time special-teams captain and an excellent special-teams player.

Reiss explain that Slater will be a "sounding board on football and team building," and that he'll assist with "people development."

It's a smart move for Mayo. Head coaches need key assistants who are both competent and trustworthy. Mayo and Slater are close friends; the trust is implied. Now, they'll try to do as coaches what they did as players.