Matthew Jones signing with Miami Dolphins as undrafted free agent

We continue to get news of former Ohio State players signing with teams as undrafted free agents after not hearing their name called during the 2024 NFL draft, and one of those players that was hoping to get drafted, Matthew Jones, has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

It’s clearly not the path that Jones desired for himself, but there have been examples of guys make through the uphill climb and carve out a niche with an NFL team when simply given a chance.

Jones showed a lot of promise but Ohio State’s struggles on the offensive line last season did him no favors, so he’ll have to try and do it the hard way when rookie camps get underway. We will of course stay on top of his journey along with other former OSU players as they try to bank the odds and make a team through these camp invites.

The #Dolphins are signing Ohio State OL Matthew jones. Another player from my list, let’s go ‼️🏝️ #GoFins pic.twitter.com/6QuS6LQfEx — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire