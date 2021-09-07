‘Here’s the explanation. I’m sorry.’: Gophers hear back from Big Ten on targeting

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck heard back from the Big Ten's football officiating supervisors regarding two hits on Minnesota offensive players that weren't called targeting during Thursday's loss to Ohio State, and one of the responses supported the coach's contention.

In the fourth quarter with Ohio State leading 45-31, Gophers wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens caught a pass for a 20-yard gain to the Buckeyes 41-yard line, and safety Lathan Ransom hit Brown-Stephens in the head with his helmet. The play was reviewed, and officials declared that Brown-Stephens fumbled and Ohio State recovered. It was unclear if targeting was considered at the time, but Fleck said it was.

"I was told that [game officials] did review the targeting and didn't find the targeting," Fleck said Tuesday during his weekly KFAN Radio show. "When you turn it in [to the Big Ten office], they say it's targeting. So, it's a matter of judgment."

Fleck did not discuss a first-quarter hit by Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell on quarterback Tanner Morgan that originally was called targeting but overturned on review.

"The fumble with Michael Brown-Stephens, whether I agree or disagree, it does not matter now," Fleck said. "We did turn that in to the Big Ten, and they give you an explanation, and typically, 'Here's the explanation. I'm sorry.' That's it. That's basically what it is.

"… That is not why we lost, I promise you," he added.

Welcome to the State Fair

Gophers defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, a Beaufort, S.C., native who spent the past five seasons at Clemson, took in the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, even missing the first half of his former team's matchup against Georgia to experience the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

"It was great," he said. "I don't want to tell my nutritionist, but I sampled a few doughnuts, other stuff here and there. I tried to get on a few rides. They're not made for people my size [6-1, 290 pounds], but I squeezed in and worked that out.

"My favorite thing was the food," he added. "I didn't expect them to give you a bucket of cookies."

Coach Mo in the future?

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim underwent surgery Tuesday for a season-ending lower leg injury, believed to be a torn left Achilles' tendon. Fleck said Ibrahim was helping coach the team's running backs right up until his surgery.

"One day he's going to be a running backs coach, hopefully here at the University of Minnesota. I've already somewhat offered him the job. I'm not sure how Coach Burns feels about that,'' Fleck said, joking about running backs coach Kenni Burns.

Etc.Safety Jordan Howden (thigh) and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (lower leg) practiced Tuesday. Fleck said Howden should be good to play, while Autman-Bell needs to be cleared by the team's medical staff.