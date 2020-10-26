Matt Ryan leads NFL in passing yards through Week 7

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 337 yards and a touchdown in Week 7. The problem was that Ryan’s pal, Lions QB Matthew Stafford, threw for 340 yards, with an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play to pull off a 23-22 comeback over Atlanta.

Ryan wasn’t perfect on Sunday, but he led the team on a potentially game-winning drive on the previous possession that put Detroit behind by six with a minute left, zero timeouts remaining and the length of the field to go.

As the Falcons have shown all season, though, they need to play a near-perfect game in order to win. In the meantime, Ryan continues to rack up yardage at an impressive rate. He currently leads all quarterbacks in passing yards (2,181) through seven weeks.

Matt Ryan is NFL’s passing leader through seven weeks pic.twitter.com/O7XK8vLmpy — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 26, 2020





Wide receiver Calvin Ridley made some Falcons team history over the weekend. With another touchdown on Sunday, Ridley now has 23 through his first three seasons, a new franchise record.





Atlanta has a short week before playing the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in an NFC South battle.

