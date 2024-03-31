Matt Painter on Purdue going to Final Four: 'We had to sit in it' after last year's loss

The next stop for the Boilermaker Special: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

One year removed from losing to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, 1 seed Purdue is now two wins away from cutting down the nets as national champions after the Boilermakers defeated 2 seed Tennessee in the Elite Eight to advance to the program's first Final Four since 1980.

Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked about the reality of that turnaround by CBS's Evan Washburn immediately following the final buzzer, and how the Boilermakers have been able to keep a focused mindset all season long after last year's loss.

"It sure helped when Zach (Edey) came back," Painter said. "All these guys have played so hard, worked on their game and put a lot of time into it. And we had to sit in it. We had to take it. Sometimes when you sit in it, and you're honest with yourselves and you take it, some great things can happen."

"We had to sit in it. We had to take it."



Following the game on the CBS postgame show, former Auburn and NBA forward Charles Barkley gave praise to Boilermaker big man Zach Edey and how he put his team on his back.

"Zach Edey would not let that team lose today," Barkley said.

Edey's 40 points and 16 rebounds on the afternoon tied him with former Navy center David Robinson for the most consecutive NCAA Tournament games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds at five games each. The reigning national player of the year is the fourth player in an NCAA Tournament game to finish with at least 40 points and 15 rebounds, according to Fox Sports Research.

Purdue (32-4 overall, 17-3 in Big Ten play) will now take on the winner of the South Region — either 4 seed Duke or 11 seed NC State — on Saturday in the Final Four.

