Matt LaFleur pokes fun at Packers TE Luke Musgrave after first playoff TD

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave put the dagger through the Dallas Cowboys by scoring his first career playoff touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium. The rookie ran a leak route from left to right and was wide open for what ended up being a 38-yard touchdown that gave the Packers a 41-16 lead over the Cowboys in the third quarter.

Coach Matt LaFleur poked a little fun at Musgrave in the jubilant post-game locker room inside AT&T Stadium.

“Musgrave stayed on his feet!” LaFleur screamed as he raised both arms and the rest of the locker room exploded.

Musgrave is big (6-6) and fast (4.61) but at times looks too big and too fast for his own body. Way back in Week 1, Musgrave ran the identical route and was wide open, but he stumbled down before he could reach the end zone. On several occasions this season, Musgrave has either tackled himself or stumbled down to end plays.

Not on Sunday in Dallas. Musgrave came to almost a complete stop, made the catch, advanced upfield and scored the touchdown.

Maybe the baby giraffe is starting to find his footing.

Musgrave was as open as it gets. Jordan Love faked a handoff, rolled slightly to the offense’s left, faked the throwback screen to Aaron Jones and found Musgrave — who “leaked” from the left to the right — all by himself down field:

Jordan Love found a wide open Luke Musgrave off of a play action bootleg for a 38-yard TD. Musgrave had 17.2 yards of separation, the 6th-most on a TD pass in the NGS era (since 2016). 🔹 Love on Play Action (Wild Card): 7/9, 165 yards, TD#GBvsDAL | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/OtRqUO0W4F — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 15, 2024

The touchdown — a 38-yard score, the longest of Musgrave’s NFL career — prompted Packers play-by-play announcer Wayne Larrivee to unleash his signature “Dagger!” call late in the third quarter.

Here’s Larrivee’s call:

"Musgrave. End zone. TOUCHDOWN!" Listen to the #Packers radio call of Luke Musgrave's TD in Sunday's NFC Wild Card win over the Cowboys. 📻 Up next: #GBvsSF | Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:15 CT | FOX pic.twitter.com/4GrlaCb1Zr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 16, 2024

Musgrave caught three passes for 52 yards and the score. Both of his other catches converted first downs. At Pro Football Focus, Musgrave was the team’s highest graded player on offense overall.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire