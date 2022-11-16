Matt Judon sends thank you tweet to EA Sports for huge Madden ratings leap

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is joining an elite club in the Madden NFL 23 world after having his overall rating bumped to 99.

It’s a significant jump from the 87 overall rating he was given when the video game launched back in August. Judon has obviously taken his game to new heights and emerged as one of the likely candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He currently leads the league with 11.5 sacks, following a three-sack showing in the Patriots’ dominant Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The standout defensive playmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday night to thank EA Sports for making him one of the highest-rated players in the game.

It’s a much-deserved bump for Judon, who has been one of the key reasons for the Patriots’ unexpected success this season. Even with the offense clearly struggling, the defense has carried the team to a 5-4 record and the current No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

And no one has been more front and center than the man with the red sleeves.

