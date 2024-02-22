What Matawan OL Jayden Elijah brings to Rutgers football as part of 2025 recruiting class

Rutgers football landed a massive addition to its 2025 recruiting class last week when Matawan offensive lineman Jayden Elijah announced his commitment to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

Perhaps nobody knows more about the player Rutgers is getting than Jay Graber, Elijah’s high school coach who earlier this month took over at Brick Township.

Simply put?

Elijah already boasts Big Ten size and unbridled potential.

“He’s physically imposing,” Graber said. “He’s 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. He’s long, he has big hands. He has all the physical attributes of being a big-time offensive tackle. He’s very athletic and agile as well. He can do anything on the field as a tackle. He can pull, he can get out on screens, zone block, power block. He can do everything.”

It was a big win for Schiano and the Scarlet Knights to land Elijah, who held an impressive list of offers that included Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan State and Nebraska. Elijah is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 18 overall recruit in New Jersey for the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

But Rutgers doesn’t search for rankings and stars in recruiting – how a player can develop within the program is more important.

That’s what makes Elijah a good fit.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound Elijah has a unique combination of size and athleticism for his position.

“We started with him as an eighth grader, the summer going into his freshman year,” Graber said. “He was a little bit bigger and thicker. He had a little bit of baby fat on him. But you could still see the athleticism. He was a basketball player, he was still very athletic. Over the course of the last few years he’s slimmed down and now he’s really athletic.’

That’s made him an impact player for Matawan.

“I think he’s made strides and improvements every day,” Graber said. “He really took to the position well and continued to get better every day. He went from a freshman varsity starter on the offensive line as a tackle to last year as a junior, he was a two-way starter and rarely came off the field on offense and defense. So he’s really developed in that respect.”

Elijah became the third member of Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class, joining Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder and Hillside athlete Talibi Haba. At Rutgers, Elijah will join a unit that made considerable progress last season under coach Pat Flaherty.

Playing football at Rutgers is a considerable commitment – something Schiano, his coaches and players don’t downplay – but Graber believes Elijah is a good fit for the demands of the program.

Offensive lineman typically need a couple years to develop before they can become consistent contributors at the Big Ten level. Elijah has ample upside. Graber is confident he'll be able to maximize it at Rutgers.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Graber said. “It’s about taking care of your body, staying healthy, eating properly. There’s so many different components that go into it. I think visiting Rutgers and being around the facilities the way he was, he sees that and I think he’s ready to go to work to do the things he needs to do in order to get his body and himself ready to go to play in the Big Ten.”

