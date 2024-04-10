The Masters Livestream 2024: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to stream every round of the 2024 Masters online is to get a free trial to DirecTV Stream or fubo.

The world’s most prestigious golf event is here with the 2024 Masters happening at Augusta National this weekend.

As always, this year’s Masters tournament pits the world’s best golfers against each other, but one name is grabbing many of the headlines: Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer withdrew last year due to plantar fasciitis but is expected to play this weekend. Woods will be chasing his sixth green jacket, which would tie him with Jack Nicklaus for the most Masters wins of all time. Of course, Woods will have very tough competition from top-ranked golfers like Scottie Scheffler (+400), Rory McIlroy (+1100), and Jon Rahm (+1200).

If you’re looking to watch the Masters this year, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the 2024 Masters online, including a few options that let you watch the Masters for free.

How to Watch the Masters Online

As with the past few years, 2024 Masters TV broadcasts are split between ESPN and CBS. However, cord-cutters can still watch the tournament online via streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+.

Here are a few of the best streaming services that let you watch The Masters online:

Stream the Masters on DirecTV Stream

The best place to watch the Masters online is DirecTV Stream. The live TV streaming service has CBS and ESPN in its Entertainment package, which boasts over 75 live channels in total. Best of all, every DirecTV Stream package comes with a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the Masters for free online. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream Entertainment costs $79.99 a month.

Stream the Masters on fubo

fubo is another great live TV streaming service that comes with CBS and ESPN to watch the whole Masters tournament online. You get a seven-day free trial with fubo, letting you stream the Masters for free. Once the trial is up, you’ll need to pay $79.99 a month to keep service.

Stream the Masters on Paramount+

Paramount+ will be showing simulcasts of CBS’ Masters coverage, which includes Saturday play and Sunday’s final round. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to get you through the whole tournament without paying. Packages start at $5.99 a month after that.

Stream the Masters on Hulu + Live TV

Another way to watch the Masters online is to get a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. One of the best bundles in streaming, Hulu + Live TV gets you access to more than 95 live channels, plus complimentary subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). The package costs $76.99 a month.

Can You Get a Free Masters Livestream?

Want to watch the Masters for free? Be sure to take advantage of a free trial from either DirecTV Stream or fubo. Since DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts five days and fubo’s lasts seven, either one will let you watch the whole tournament without paying — as long as you remember to cancel the trial before it’s over.

When is the Masters? 2024 Tournament Schedule

The 2024 Masters tournament runs this Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14. Here’s the full broadcast schedule for the Masters 2024 (times in ET):

Thursday, April 11 — Round 1, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Friday, April 12 — Round 2, 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Saturday, April 13 — Round 3, 3-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, April 14 — Round 4, 2-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

How to Get Tickets to the Masters 2024

As always, this year’s Masters tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. If you’re in the area and want to see the world’s best golfers in person, you can still grab last-minute Masters tickets for the remaining days on StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geek.

2024 Masters Field, Odds: Tiger Woods, Top Players

89 players have their eyes on the green jacket at this year’s Masters tournament.

Tiger Woods has received much of the spotlight, although oddsmakers aren’t too hopeful that the veteran can pull off a sixth win. Woods currently has a moneyline of +15000. At the top of the pile, odds-wise, are Scottie Scheffler with +400, Rory McIlroy with +1100, and last year’s winner, Jon Rahm with +1200.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch the Masters online for free this weekend.

