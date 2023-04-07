Masters 2023 live: Follow Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and more in the second round
Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka hold a share of the lead headed into Friday’s second round at Augusta National
We're 18 holes into the first major championship of the year, and there's already a stacked leaderboard at the top.
Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka took an early two-shot lead over the field after Thursday's opening round at the Masters, but Cam Young, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth aren’t far behind.
Oh, and Tiger Woods has a battle ahead of him to make it to the weekend at Augusta National after his opening-round 74.
Keep up with all of the action from the second round of the Masters here with Yahoo Sports: