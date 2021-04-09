Masters 2021, round two: live scores and latest updates from Augusta

Justin Rose of England plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America /Jared C. Tilton

04:19 PM

Collin Morikawa moves in the right direction

The American, (who must be the only pro golfer called Collin?) playing with Spieth is one-under for the tournament, thanks to a birdie at the third. He started the day on one-over and is now just three shots back.

Spieth, meanwhile, remains on one-under for the day and two-under for the tournament.

Morikawa - REUTERS

04:14 PM

Debut joy for Bob MacIntyre

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre birdies two in a row to reach one over par for the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9MmoYfy482 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

MacIntyre birdies 12 and 13 to go to one-over for the tournament - he started the day on two-over so the debut boy from Scotland is moving in the right direction.

04:10 PM

Front nine over for Rose

He pars the tough ninth to go out in a three-over 39. His lead has been reduced from four to just one.

It's fair to say it's not what he would have wanted - three dropped shots. BUT he's still leading and with the back-nine (which he destroyed in six-under yesterday) to come the aim will be to get back to level par for the day.

04:00 PM

Mickelson has not made a putt all day

And his drama on the greens continues as he misses his birdie attempt from eight feet. He looks agonised by that. He needs to get going or could miss out on some weekend fun on the fairways. He stays at five-over after seven

His playing partner Fleetwood also pars to stay at level-par (two-under for the day)

03:57 PM

The Leaderboard

1. Rose -4

T2. Leishman -3

T2. Harman -3

T2. Matsuyama -3

T2. Wiesberger - 3

T6. Spieth - 2

T6. Reed -2

T6. Zalatoris -2

T.6 Thompson -2

T6. Bezuidenhout -2

T6. Simpson -2

Marc Leishman moved to three-under for the tournament - REUTERS

03:53 PM

Rose pars the eighth - where his brilliant round got going yesterday

He leaves the par-five eighth with a par (that's where his round got going yesterday with an eagle) but he's still four-under and it was always unlikely he was going to repeat Thursday's fireworks.

03:50 PM

Mickelson hits a peach into the seventh

And he needed to - he's on the cut line at the moment and could do with a birdie - he's on five-over having started the day on three-over. He hits it to the back pin position and has an eight-foot putt to go back to four-over

03:40 PM

Spieth moving more into the mix

The 2015 champions birdies the second - his approach went into the front bunker and he got up and down to move to two-under, just two shots back of Rose now (without that triple on nine yesterday he'd be leading right now...yep, I know life is full of what ifs etc etc....)

Elsewhere, DeChambeau pars the third and stays at four-over.

The projected cut mark (surely due to change ) is five-over at the moment.

Spieth - GETTY IMAGES

03:35 PM

Wiesberger's tremendous 10th

With birdie at hole No. 10, Bernd Wiesberger is now six under par for the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/P26dg4nvVY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

03:33 PM

Rose is still on top of the leaderboard

He's dropped another shot BUT Wiesberger has also dropped a shot on 12 to move to three-over.

1. Rose -4

T2. Leishman -3

T2. Harman -3

T2. Matsuyama -3

T2. Wiesberger - 3

03:31 PM

Rose bogeys again - he's back to four-over

His first putt on the seventh is bombed six foot past the hole - it's another knee knocker but he makes it and he's back to four-over (three-over for the round)

Lowry also bogeys seven and he's at two-over.

03:28 PM

Rose is in the bunker

He leaves himself a 15-footer to save par. He's toiling at the moment but still on top of the leaderboard and he has to par-five eighth to come where the remarkable run started for the Englishman yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood birdies the tough fifth to go to level par for the tournament (two-under for the day.

03:24 PM

Another poor shot from Rose

It's clearly not the same Rose today as tore up the course yesterday (not yet, anyway...) He's pulled his approach - it looked a little fat as well - to the seventh.

He didn't get going until the eighth yesterday so no need to worry...

03:19 PM

Hatton back to one-under

Like a lot of his fellow pros, Hatton is finding the par-four fifth a bit of a struggle. He departs with a bogey to go back to one-under.

03:18 PM

Can DeChambeau make a move?

Going on the scoreable par-five second, the answer is no. He leaves with a par - which will feel like a bogey - after he short-sided himself into the greenside bunker and two putted from there. He remains on four-over

03:13 PM

Rose is struggling to make par at the par-three sixth

His tee shot hits the mound in the middle of the green and rolls back to front left, some 80-feet from the pin. His first putt goes to about eight feet of the pin but then rolls back down the slope from whence it came. From there he putts again to within six feet and holes it to leave with just a bogey. He's at five-under for the tournament, one ahead of Wiesberger

That's another example of how the fine the margins of error are at Augusta - his tee shot was probably no more than six-feet from where he wanted it.

03:10 PM

Wiesberger moves to within two of Rose

The Austrian has birdied the tricky 10th - thanks to a drive down the middle, a fine approach to the back shelf where the pin is, and a nerveless putt of about 25 feet. He's four-under overall and six under for the round. He's the man in form on the course at the moment.

Wiesberger - REUTERS

03:03 PM

Current leaderboard

1. Rose -7

T2. Leishman -3

T2. Harman -3

T2. Matsuyama -3

T5. Wiesberger - 3

03:01 PM

Rose saves par on the fifth

His first putt was judged to perfection to leave him with a four-footer. He remains on six-under, one-over for the day.

03:00 PM

Jordan Spieth's round yesterday was remarkable

He visited the trees several times, got a triple-bogey on nine but still managed to scramble for a one-under 71. His driving is still errant but he's a gusty so and so and is well in this championship.

His opening tee shot goes to the left-hand fringe. Stay on the fairway for most of the day and with the easier pin positions he will be one to keep a very keen eye on.

02:56 PM

DeChambeau opens his second round with a par

That's probably the sort of hole he needed - his drive hit the fairway (it's wasn't WILD) and he leaves the green with par. He's still on four-over, can he mount some sort of recovery today?

Things didn't go according to plan for DeChambeau yesterday - GETTY IIMAGES

02:53 PM

Rose in trouble again

I say 'trouble' even though he's on the green in two at the fifth. He's got a devilish two-putt to save par. He's on another tier to the pin and the putt has to cross what looks like a tricky mound...The fifth is one of those holes, with the undulations of the green, where it's sometimes better not to be on the green, depending on where your approach lands...

02:50 PM

Matt Wallace continues the theme of the day so far

Golfers from the pack starting off well. The Englishman pops in his second birdie of the round at the seventh, to go with his one on the second and he's now at level par and two under for the round.

02:45 PM

Rose with a handy drive on the fifth

Three wood off the tee and it is smack bang in the middle of the fairway of the 495-yard par four. 214 to the pin.

And with that, I am handing over to Greg Wilcox, who will take you through the rest of the day's play.

02:44 PM

Tyrrell Hatton with a solid start

-1 for the day after three and in that group on -2 overall, along with a bunch of fellas who have yet to tee off.

Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 9, 2021 England's Tyrrell Hatton hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round - REUTERS /BRIAN SNYDER

02:41 PM

Rose has a 3ft tester for bogey on the fourth

It has not been the steadiest start from the man who shot a superb 65 yesterday. Partner Shane Lowry sinks his par putt after starting six, six, three to stay on +2 for the day.

Can Rose make this putt? He can. Only just... A dropped shot, but could have been worse...

Back to -6 for the leader.

02:39 PM

Rose finds the back of the green on the long par 4 fourth

40ft or so but just rolling off the back and into the first cut of the rough. He gets his putter out but doesn't even make the green. Astonishing but again super tentative with the putter in his hands today. Almost certainly another dropped shot... if not more.

Matt Kuchar, playing partner, makes birdie on the same hole to move to +4.

02:36 PM

Wiesberger with his fifth birdie of the day

This time on the eighth. He's -5 for the day and has now moved into a tie for second. Superb play. He seems to like it here. Nothing too spectacular but solid finishes of T22, T34, T43, T24 and 58th in his five previous tournaments here, always making the cut. In 19 other major appearances he has been cut 10 times.

02:27 PM

Rose misses his birdie putt on the third

A bit tentative, leaving it short. Stays at -7 for the tournament and level for the day, to lead by four from Leishman, Harman and Matsuyama on three under. Tommy Fleetwood (+2), after a par on the first, has had a wayward drive down the right of the second hole.

02:26 PM

Wiesberger continuing steadily

No more birdies but -4 for the day (-2 overall) after seven holes today.

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria reacts to his putt on the second green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America /Kevin C. Cox

02:20 PM

Good drive from Rose on the short-ish par four third

Down the left, so the green is open and in the rough but only 69 yards to go. Decent chance of a birdie? Perhaps.

His approach shot leaves him 16ft for birdie.

02:18 PM

A quick update on the leaderboard now we've had some play

1. Rose -7 (2)

T2. Leishman -3 (4)

T2. Harman -3 (5.12pm)

T2. Matsuyama -3 (6.00pm)

T5. Wiesberger - 2 (7)

T5. Kokrak -2 (4)

T5. Zalatoris -2 (4.54pm)

T5. Simpson -2 (6.24pm)

T5. Bezuidenhout -2 (6.24pm)

T5. Reed -2 (7.00pm)

02:15 PM

Rose makes his birdie on the second

So back to -7 overall for him. Meanwhile, Mickelson is in a bit of trouble on the first, going well left, closer to the adjacent fairway than the one he was aiming for. He plays out to the fairway... to within about 60 yards of the pin.

02:07 PM

Rose's second into the par five second is pin high

But in the rough just in front of the left greenside bunker. Plenty of the green to work with for his pitch here, so anything less than a birdie will be a disappointment.

His third over the bunker ends up two feet from the hole, so should be a formality for the Englishman.

02:06 PM

Tidy start from Francesco Molinari

The Italian has just hit birdies on the second and third to move to -2 for the day and even overall. His second on the third was particularly delightful, checking back just a foot or so from the pin.

02:01 PM

Rose's drive on the second is a lot better than his one on the first

308 yards, straight down the middle. 257 to the pin on the par five second. Will quickly want to cancel out that early bogey with a birdie.

Justin Rose of England reacts to his shot on the first fairway during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America /Jared C. Tilton

01:56 PM

Wiesberger has his fourth birdie of the day on the fifth

He follows that up with a par on the sixth to stay four under for the day and two under in total.

A few other early movers: Marc Leishman is three under through three for the day and three under for the tournament. Try saying that after a few sherries. That moves him into a tie for second with Brian Harman.

Frenchman Victor Perez is -2 for the day after three and has moved to +4 overall.

01:54 PM

Rose misses his 50ft par putt

Leaving two feet for bogey, which he makes. Back to -6 for the leader.

01:46 PM

Rose has to play out sideways for his second on the first hole

So it turns out he did not have a shot. Or at least not one worth taking on. He leaves himself 155 yards from the fairway... his third is safely to the centre of the green but it's 52ft away. A bogey looking to be the best that the leader can manage here and that is not guaranteed.

He looks rightly disgruntled at a poor approach from where he was. Have to at least give yourself half a chance for par from where he was.

01:42 PM

Jason Kokrak and Leishman are both onto -2 for the tournament

And into a tie for fourth. Both birdied the second hole, a par five.

Marc Leishman of Australia and Jason Kokrak of the United States walk up the first fairway during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgi - Getty Images North America /Jared C. Tilton

01:39 PM

Rose gets his second round under way

It's a 255-yard drive but down the right and onto the pine needles. He should have some sort of shot to the green through a couple of trees, however, so it's not a disaster.

01:35 PM

Larry Mize having a bit of a mare

+4 for the day, +16 overall after five holes. Can he stay out of the 80s today after yesterday's 84? Probably not...

Meanwhile, Justin Rose is about to begin his second round

01:31 PM

Laird drops another

This time on the par three sixth. That outs him back to +2 for the day and +3 overall. Vijay Singh, his playing partner, is now in double figures over par for the tournament and +3 for the day after six. Wiesberger's run of birdies ends with a par on the fourth but, you know, -3 after four for the day, not bad at all.

01:22 PM

Jason Kokrak pars the first

So he stays -1 for the tournament and in the top 10. Also just in the top 10 is his Aussie playing partner Marc Leishman who has birdied the first after a wonderful approach over the bunker and to just three or four feet.

01:15 PM

Wiesberger's charge continues!

The Austrian makes a third birdie in his opening three holes to move under par for the tournament. Nailed his drive 328 yards down the left of the fairway before putting his pitch to eight feet and sinking the putt. Bernd is on fire.

His playing partner Mackenzie Hughes also birdies the third to move to -2 for the tournament and the day and into a tie for fourth.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - GETTY/Kevin C. Cox

01:10 PM

Martin Laird three-putts the fifth for a bogey

On the green in two but had a long way to go. Didn't get his difficult first put close enough to the hole, so missed a 6ft par save. He moves back to even for the day and +2 overall.

01:06 PM

1999 champion Jose Maria Olazabal begins with a par

He's +3 for the tournament after a 75 yesterday, so in with a chance of making it through to the weekend if he makes a reasonable attempt today. Plenty of higher ranked players well below him, in any case.

01:04 PM

Mackenzie Hughes down to -1 for the tournament

With a birdie on the second also. Moves him up to tied for eighth. Up and down from 17 yards for his four.

01:02 PM

Bernd Wiesberger birdies the second

Moves to level part for the tournament and -2 for the day. Got a bit of luck with his drive that dropped down out of the trees but played a sensible hole from then, his approach shot going to seven feet and he drained the putt, which was short but with a tricky left-to-right borrow.

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria on the fifteenth tee during a practice round for the 2021 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 06 April 2021. The 2021 Masters Tournament is held 08 April through 11 April 2021 - ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:55 PM

CT Pan of Chinese Taipei has started with a birdie

A little tickler of a putt dropped in on the first. He moves to +6. Mike Weir (+7) has bogeyed that hole, however. Vijay Singh has slipped further back to +8 for the tournament (+1 for the day) and is facing a mammoth task to make the cut.

12:47 PM

Obviously the real interest will start once Justin Rose gets going at 2.36pm

Very few other players in the top 10 from yesterday are out early on. Jason Kokrak, on -1 and tight for eighth, is out in a couple of groups and Shane Lowry goes out with Rose. Marc Leishman also out at 2pm so some frontrunners (as much as there are any when the field is this congested) will be swinging their way around Augusta National soon.

12:43 PM

A birdie for Austria's Bernd Wiesberger on the first

Drove just to the edge of the fairway on the left, put his 140-yard approach to 30ft and sent in a perfectly weighted and well-read putt to move to +1 for the tournament and into the top 20. Has never missed a cut in his five previous starts here and that is a handy start to round two for the 35 year-old.

12:38 PM

Pin positions for the second round

Hole locations for the second round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/wwiURr9YE7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

12:36 PM

Martin Laird gets himself to -1 for the day

With a birdie on the par five second hole. His second did not quite reach the green on the right but he pitched to eight feet and drained the putt to go to +1 for the tournament. Partner Vijay Singh misses his nine-foot birdie putt, however, after a fairly tidy third into the green from the left.

Vijay Singh, of Fiji, hits on the first fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga - AP/Matt Slocum

12:30 PM

Jimmy Walker and Brian Gay bogey the first

How does 1987 champion Larry Mize start his day? With a bogey as well after missing a seven-footer, leaving him an unlucky +13 after 19 holes...

Jack Nicklaus of the USA presents Larry Mize of the USA with his green jacket after the thrilling US Masters 1987 second play-off hole held at the Augusta National Golf Course, in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images Fee /David Cannon

12:20 PM

Larry Mize, on +12, does not have a good start to the day

Finds the greenside bunker in two after a half-decent drive. Partner Brian Gay finds the green in two, though does have a 60ft putt to deal with.

12:13 PM

Singh nailed his shot out of the bunker

Sticks it to 11ft from the pin. Martin Laird was on in two as well but has just missed his birdie putt. Can Singh 2000 Masters winner Singh make his to get back to +6 for the tournament? The answer is no, so it is a straight par for both men in the opening group.

12:07 PM

Vijay Singh and Martin Laird to get day two going, then

Singh has, unfortunately, found the fairway bunker with his drive off the first. He was +7 after round one with Laird +2.

11:58 AM

Tee times for the first couple of hours: Leader Rose off at 2.36pm

13:00 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

13:12 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

13:24 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

13:36 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

13:48 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

14:00 V Perez (Fra), J Kokrak, M Leishman (Aus)

14:12 F Couples, F Molinari (Ita), (x) C Osborne

14:24 Z Johnson, K Na, G Woodland

14:36 S Lowry (Irl), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar

14:48 B Horschel, T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer

15:06 P Mickelson, T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler

Want to know all of them?

11:46 AM

Round one report: Brilliant Justin Rose leads by four as fellow big names struggle

Justin Rose had not played for five weeks because of a back injury and, instead of competitive golf, prepared by sitting in his trophy room at home, visualising how he would play Augusta National.

Yet even in his wildest fantasies, he would never have envisaged shooting a seven-under 65 to take a four-shot lead.

And Rose would surely have required industrial strength hallucinogenics to picture playing the last 11 holes in nine-under on a day when the Masters did not so much as bite back as gleefully devour so many big names.

Dustin Johnson a 74, Rory McIlroy a 76, Bryson DeChambeau a 76, Lee Westwood a 78. It verged on carnage. But Rose hit the treacherous fast-and-firm layout running and by the end was in full sprint, with one of the greatest stretches in British golf history.

Yes, it was only Thursday, but that closing three hours should always be recalled. The 40 year-old was two-over after seven holes and seemingly highly unlikely to trouble the clubhouse leaders - American Brian Harmon and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. But then Rose emerged in full and outrageous bloom.

Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2021 England's Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round - MIKE SEGAR /REUTERS

The 2013 US Open champion caught a break on the par-five eighth, when his approach bounced kindly off the bank on the left before coming to rest within 15 feet. Rose holed for an eagle and proceeded to soar.

His tee shot to four feet on the famous par-three 12th was class, his approach to kick-in distance on the 17th probably even better. Rose was in the zone, a zone nobody else came close to entering all day.

Alister MacKenzie’s creation munched huge chunks out of some of the game’s biggest names on a first day when a US Open broke out in Georgia. McIlroy’s worst opening to this major featured him hitting his father with an errant shot on the seventh. And golf says that Pa is your friend?!

The consolation for McIlroy was that he was not alone in his Masters mediocrity. Dustin Johnson, trying to become just the fourth reigning champion to defend the title successfully, double-bogeyed the last. “Obviously, that stings, but I’ll go to the range and hit a few balls,” Johnson said. “The conditions are definitely different from November.”

By James Corrigan, Golf Correspondent