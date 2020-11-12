Masters 2020: Sloppy Rory McIlroy leaves himself playing catch-up

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the first round - Reuters

It is not quite panic stations, but Rory Mcilroy will feel an urgency to pick up at least a few shots on Augusta’s back nine here on Friday morning.

When play was called for darkness, the Northern Irishman had just wasted a glorious 335-yard drive on the 10th - the par four where he infamously took the treble-bogey seven in his 2011 meltdown - by hitting his approach into a greenside bunker.

McIlroy’s first task at 7am on Friday - when play resumes - is to save par and then to try to make some inroads on his seven-shot deficit to Ryder Cup teammate Paul Casey. In his challenge to complete the career grand slam, McIlroy will not want to be too far off the pace, especially with the first-round scoring so low.

It says so much of the benign nature of the course after the morning deluge, that level par was only good enough for a tie for 51st when the final hooter sounded at 5.30pm. With only the top 50 and ties qualifying for the last two rounds, the task is obvious. McIlroy needs to get under par and stay there, but after a number of sloppy errors that might prove easier said.

There was nothing wrong with his driving on that front nine, hitting six out of seven fairways. However, there was a succession of poor irons. On the first McIlroy made the cardinal Augusta sin of missing the green on the left and the bogey was inevitable. And even when he did manage to spin one in close, such as on the seventh, he yanked the four-footer.

McIlroy arrived at Augusta with not a single top five in his last 12 most recent starts, but vowing to fix the error count. On this evidence, there is still plenty of work to do on that front.

There was no excuse as Augusta was eminently gettable. Bubba Watson, the two-time champion, was his most frustrating self in blaming mudballs and perhaps the greenjackets should have utilised the preferred-lie rule with the morning thunderstorms forecasted. Yet it was easy enough, as world No 3 Justin Thomas highlighted by playing his first 10 holes in 10-under.

With two par-fives left to play this morning, Thomas could conceivably catch and even pass Englishman Casey. Yet he is in the rough on the 11th and it is a tough ask to par from there.

Matt Wolff, the American first-timer, is on four-under playing the third (his 12th) and continuing his remarkable major odyssey. The 21-year-old with the funky swing has only played two majors and finished fourth and second. The last player to record two top-fours in his first two majors was Scotland’s Ned Cosgrove - in 1881.

Matthew Wolff of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the Masters - Getty

Like Bryson DeChambeau, Wolff launches his drives vast distances, but there can be no question that he boasts the all-round game. Four birdies, eight pars and no bogeys… Wolff’s debut is going to plan.

The 2013 champion Adam Scott is also on four-under, with eight remaining, as is the South African Dylan Fritelli, having played nine. On three-under is the ominous figure of Dustin Johnson, the world No 1 grabbing an eagle and a birdie in his first nine holes.

England’s Justin Rose is on the same mark standing on the 10th and so, too, is Bernhard Langer, the German once again belying his age. At 63, Langer has posted four birdies and a bogey in reaching the par-five second (his 11th). It will be a testing day, as this wave must complete their rounds, before going out for their second rounds almost immediately. Langer’s fitness, however, should not be doubted.