Is this masterpiece the Phillies' 2024 batting practice hat? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Earlier this week, MLB released its spring training hats for all 30 teams. The Phillies went with an all-red look, with a blue Liberty Bell as the logo on the front. Not bad. But if the early leaks are true, the team has truly outdone itself with its 2024 batting practice hats.

According to uni-watch.com, the BP hats have been leaked on a site called ShopJustSports.com, for every team except the Mets (go figure). And the Phillies hats?

*chef’s kiss*

This hat is what fans have been waiting for. You would have to figure that the city’s biggest Phillie Phanatic fan, one Bryce Harper, was consulted on this design. From the thumbnail, the hat comes in the fitted, New Era 5950 design.

The hats have not been released on the team’s website yet, so we don’t know to this point if other hat styles are available. But you can best believe that these lids will go fast.