Maryville lacrosse star Sydney Tiemann breaks all-time NCAA DII goal-scoring record in GLVC tournament win

ST. LOUIS – The Maryville Saints (17-0, 7-0) advanced to the GLVC championship in a 23-7 win over Quincy Friday afternoon thanks, in part, to a five-goal performance from fifth-year senior Sydney Tiemann.

Tiemann is no stranger to scoring goals, having set an NCAA DII single-season goals record last year.

Friday, Tiemann needed just two goals to rewrite another record book, the all-time DII goal-scoring record.

Her moment came at the 4:41 mark of the second quarter, scoring her 2nd goal of the day to reach that elusive 311th goal, surpassing the previous mark of 310 set by Hunter Isnardi of Mercy in 2019.

Tiemann finished the day with exaclty 314 goals, appropriate for the St. Louis native.

The Saints will face Indianapolis for the GLVC Championship on Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at the Maryville Athletic Complex.

