Marvin Harrison Jr. 2024 NFL Draft profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

Let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target for the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-3

- Weight: 209 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: DNP

- Vertical: DNP

- Bench: DNP

- Broad Jump: DNP

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 67 catches, 1,211 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Harrison is a slam-dunk prospect. He is a twitched-up athlete with polished route-running ability and elite ball skills. It's so easy to see how his game translates right away. Harrison would be an instant No. 1 WR for most offenses.

NFL.com: Harrison comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and possesses similarities that made his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, special. Harrison can run but isn’t a burner. What makes him tough to handle is his consistent play speed paired with quality salesmanship in his routes. He’s able to uncover no matter where he’s aligned or which part of the field his assignment takes him to, and he is capable of finishing catches in a crowd. Harrison can be sudden while working possession routes, and he’s well qualified to beat any opponent with his ball skills if the battle heads deep. Harrison is a touchdown champ with a variety of ways to excel, and that characteristic figures to follow him into the pros. He has the traits and tools to win in all three phases of the route and on all three levels of the field. He’s a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected.

Why Harrison makes sense for the Jets

Not much thought has been given to Harrison potentially being a target for the Jets, despite their obvious need for pass-catching reinforcements and Harrison’s reputation as one of the best receiving prospects to come out in recent years. That’s because the Jets don’t pick until the 10th selection and Harrison has been widely projected to get selected in the top five.

However, SNY’s Connor Hughes had the Jets trading up to select Harrison at five in his latest mock. The Jets are expected to go “all-in” for the 2024 season, so maybe giving up future draft capital to move into range to land Harrison isn’t out of the question.

Why would the Jets do this instead of staying put at 10 and hoping that Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze is available instead? If they made such a move, it would indicate that they are completely sold on Harrison’s pedigree, talent and potential and that they feel he’s more of a sure thing to become an elite pass-catcher than any other receiver in the draft.

Harrison is so confident that he is worthy of being the first wide receiver selected that he opted not to work out at the scouting combine or his pro day. This was probably a smart decision because his film and production speak for themselves, making his athletic ability immediately obvious.

Perhaps the only concern about Harrison as a prospect is that he might need to bulk up and add some mass to his frame. However, the Jets added Mike Williams during the offseason, so Harrison wouldn’t necessarily have to step into a starting role immediately -- and the Jets could be patient with him if he needs time to develop.

If the Jets did make the move for Harrison, it would reunite Harrison with his former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, and give the Jets a wide receiver pairing with elite potential that could be regarded as among the best in the league if Harrison progresses as expected. It would also show Aaron Rodgers how serious the Jets are about ensuring he is surrounded by elite talent.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: CeeDee Lamb