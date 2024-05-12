Martin extends title lead with French Grand Prix win

Jorge Martin came second in last season's overall standings [Getty Images]

Spain's Jorge Martin won a thrilling French Grand Prix to extend his advantage at the top of the MotoGP championship standings.

The Pramac Racing rider started on pole, but was passed by Italy's Francesco Bagnaia on Sunday's opening lap.

The pair battled it out for the lead for much of the race before Martin, 26, moved ahead with six laps to go and powered to victory.

Six-time MotoGP championship winner Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing) - who had started 13th on the grid - then pipped Ducati's Bagnaia for second.

"I had a lot of doubts at the beginning of the race but finally I demonstrated to myself and all the people that need something else to prove that I was the best today," said Martin.

Martin, who also won Saturday's sprint, improves his lead over second-placed Bagnaia to 38 points overall.