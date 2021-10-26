Marshawn Lynch drops f-bomb during ESPN's 'Manningcast' of Saints-Seahawks game

Marshawn Lynch left his mark during an appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

The "Beast Mode" dropped an f-bomb during the New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks game.

“What the (expletive),’’ the retired running back uttered as the first quarter ended before the Seattle Seahawks got off a play.

Moments later, the Manning brothers were bidding him farewell.

Marshawn Lynch played seven seasons for the Seahawks, rushing for 6,381 yards and 58 TDs for the team.

Lynch also said "s---" a number of times during his appearance with the Mannings.

Coming out of a commercial break, Peyton offered an apology .

“I want to thank Marshawn Lynch,’’ he said. “Not as wild about the language. I want to apologize about some of the language. It’s not what we’re trying to do on the show.’’

Of course in an earlier "Manningcast," Eli flipped a double-bird while saying he thought the gesture would be able to be edited out. Peyton did not forget as much while apologizing for Lynch.

“I had to remind Eli this show is live, so Eli has learned his lesson,’’ Peyton said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marshawn Lynch drops f-bomb during 'Manning Cast' of Saints-Seahawks