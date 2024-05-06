Marquez Valdes-Scantling to visit Chargers

The Chargers signed DJ Chark last week and they may not be done adding veteran wide receivers to the roster.

According to multiple reports, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to visit with the team. There was word of the Chargers' interest in the former Packers and Chiefs wideout in April, but this is the first reported visit for Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling struggled during the regular season for the Chiefs in 2023 and caught 21 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown. He came up with a key catch on a third down in the AFC Championship Game to help the Chiefs run the clock out, however, and then caught a touchdown in their Super Bowl win over the 49ers in Las Vegas.

In addition to signing Chark, the Chargers drafted three wideouts as they remake the position group in the wake of the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason.