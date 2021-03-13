Marlies player plows over goalie, immediately pummels nearest opponent

Marlies forward Scott Sabourin went absolutely bananas against Laval on Friday. (Twitter/AHL.tv)

Toronto Marlies forward Scott Sabourin woke up on Friday and chose violence.

During the team’s game against Laval, Sabourin won a puck race, gained a partial breakaway and barreled towards Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau with a Grade-A scoring chance.

By the looks of it, however, putting the puck in the net wasn't necessarily Sabourin's top priority on the play. This man was looking to start chaos, and lots of it.

The 28-year old went flying into Primeau, immediately shot his gloves to the moon, and promptly filled Lukas Vejdemo’s face with punches while Yannick Veilleux looked on, wanting no part of his rage whatsoever.

This was Sabourin’s first-ever shift with the Marlies. He was unsurprisingly ejected from the game.

What a way to introduce yourself to your teammates.

Judging by his form, you’re likely not surprised to find out Sabourin is no stranger to being ejected. Last season, while playing for the Ottawa Senators, the Orleans, Ontario native was tossed from a game for squirting water at Mark Scheifele.

Not quite as dramatic as his most recent stunt, but it was still enough to earn the game misconduct.

The Marlies, potentially both inspired and terrified by Sabourin’s display, defeated Laval 4-3.

