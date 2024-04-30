Markus Burton officially announced as NBA draft early-entry candidate

The NBA officially has announced its early-entry candidates for the 2024 draft. In accordance with Markus Burton declaring for the draft earlier this month, his name was included among the 195 on the list. However, all indications are that Burton will return to Notre Dame for his sophomore season, and he even alluded to such in his announcement.

For Burton to officially retain his college eligibility, he must withdraw from draft consideration by May 29. In the meantime, he will have the opportunity to show the current makeup of his game in front of NBA scouts. He plans to use the feedback from that opportunity to better himself as a basketball player.

Even if Burton somehow decides to still be a candidate at draft time, he isn’t expected to be picked by anyone as no mock draft anywhere has him listed at all. While his career appears it will go beyond the Irish, the time for that hasn’t come just yet. So Irish fans figure to get another season to watch the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year.

