Markelle Fultz with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Markelle Fultz (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/05/2023
Markelle Fultz (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/05/2023
Four-star running back Taylor Tatum has incredible speed and is a great pass catcher.
The Irish have ceded control of the conference.
The Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, but here are the reported offers from and counters to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?
A discussion seemingly about Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas sunk into an exchange of personal attacks between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA's soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
Indiana knocked off Purdue on Saturday, but the Boilermakers stayed on top of the poll.
What will the Memphis Grizzlies do at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9? Keep track of all the rumors and deals, including Dillon Brooks, right here.
The deal has not yet been completed, and the Nets are actively exploring ways to expand the trade into a three-team framework that further upgrades Brooklyn’s roster around Kevin Durant.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Justin Rose and the rest of the players who made the cut.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, just days after he requested a trade out of Brooklyn.
Doc Rivers feels the Sixers have "options" at backup center, but that's a clear spot of concern leading into the trade deadline. Can the Sixers upgrade? By Noah Levick
There were major men's college basketball games across the country this weekend. A look at the winners and losers from all the action.
Troy Weaver has made 4 in-season trades in less than 3 years as Detroit Pistons GM. Ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday, let's look at those deals.
Alycia Parks secured a stunning upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on February 6th We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning