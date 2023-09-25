Mark Stoops confident Kentucky fans can 'pound some beers' for early kickoff vs. Florida

The pageantry and intensity synonymous with college football isn't always apparent at games that kick off at noon. Many fans straggle inside the stadium for the relatively early start time.

It’s a reality that has raised at least some level of concern for Kentucky as it prepares to host No. 23 Florida in its home SEC opener Saturday at Kroger Field. Will a critical early-season matchup for the undefeated Wildcats come with a deflated atmosphere, at least for the game’s early moments?

There’s at least one notable figure around the Kentucky program who isn’t worried about it: Mark Stoops. The 11th-year Kentucky coach voiced his belief in Wildcats fans at his Monday news conference when asked about the kickoff time and what effect it might have.

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky that can get up very early and pound some beers,” Stoops said. "Why would you disrespect this great state the great people of it?"

Kentucky has played one noon home game this season, a 44-14 victory against Ball State on Sept. 2 in which 58,286 fans were in attendance at the roughly 61,000-seat Kroger Field. The Wildcats had one noon home game against an SEC opponent last season, when 57,474 fans showed up to watch then-No. 24 Kentucky get upset by Vanderbilt 24-21.

After losing 31 consecutive games against Florida from 1987-2017, Kentucky has won three of its past five matchups against the Gators, including a 26-16 victory last season in Gainesville, Florida that allowed Stoops to pass Paul "Bear" Bryant as the program's all-time winningest coach.

If Wildcats fans are going to do what Stoops believe they can and drink some beers before and during Saturday’s contest, they’ll at least have some options. The 2023 season is the first that Kentucky has sold beer and seltzer drinks inside Kroger Field.

