Mark Jackson more likely to get coaching gig in Sacramento

Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers, but Jackson’s chances of finally getting another NBA coaching shot after an eight-year wait are much stronger with Sacramento.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson has reportedly interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening at head coach. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/rep… – 1:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lakers interview Mark Jackson, Terry Stotts as coaching search gathers steam nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/lak… – 12:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Friday has come and gone with no announcement from the Kings on their new head coach. If they care about national impact and exposure, Saturday could be the day, and it will be interesting with Mark Jackson calling Game 3 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series on ABC. – 3:06 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. – 8:47 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mark Jackson came out of Queens as a playground legend and became one of the NBA’s all-time leaders in assists. Now, he’s a finalist in the Sacramento Kings’ coaching search, but his candidacy has been controversial from the start.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Sacramento Kings fans are tired of drama. They’ve seen and dealt with enough over the last 16 seasons.

The question is, if Mark Jackson is hired and there is more drama, but the team actually starts to win, are Kings fans willing to put up with that?

I bet they would. – 5:40 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Does Mark Jackson fit what the Kings need? Can you channel your inner F-boy listening to Future? #tbpn ⁦@HoopsPodNet⁩ podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rul… – 4:24 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

On the Kings front, they’re well aware (as always) that questions loom large about how Vivek Ranadive is handling this process. Exploring that dynamic and some of the organizational ties with Mark Jackson and Mike Brown here, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3295039/2022/0… – 3:33 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

More detail on the Mike Brown-Kings visit: While he is meeting with team officials informally today, source says his formal interview is tomorrow. Similar format to Mark Jackson and Steve Clifford.

theathletic.com/3289972/2022/0… – 6:34 PM

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Jackson are the four known candidates to have interviewed with the Lakers to date. Sources maintain that the Lakers’ search is moving deliberately at least in part because L.A. wants to see if Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder makes it to the open market this offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 7, 2022

As for who will coach LeBron next season after Frank Vogel was just fired … Magic told us it certainly won’t be him, and probably not Phil Jackson either. But, the Hall of Famer did say Jackson will help in the hunt for the next head man … something he appears to believe will be good for the org.’s future. -via TMZ.com / May 7, 2022

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach. Assistants Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Adrian Griffin (Toronto) have also spoken with the Lakers about the job. -via Los Angeles Times / May 7, 2022