Mark Cuban credits Andrew Wiggins for Warriors-Mavericks playoff trouncing

Heading into the Warriors' Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Andrew Wiggins knew he was about to face the biggest challenge of his career -- guarding Luka Dončić.

From Game 1 on, Wiggins aced the test. He played so well that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban named him the biggest reason for why the Warriors sent Dallas packing in five games.

"It was just guys who knew their roles, like an Andrew Wiggins," Cuban said to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I think he was the one who beat us. And I told him that after the series. We knew what to expect from Klay [Thompson], from Steph [Curry] and from Draymond [Green]. We didn’t know what to expect or how Wiggs would step up, and he did."

Operating without its best perimeter defender in Gary Payton II, Golden State turned to Wiggins to stop the three-time All-Star Dončić. In Game 1, Dončić was held to 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting, his worst offensive showing in the 2022 postseason.

"I don't really get too tired," Wiggins said with a smile after locking down Dončić in Game 1. "I'm locked in, I'm motivated and when you see it work or I feel like it's helping us play better, it just motivates me to do it more. I'm not tired or nothing.

"You know, it's adrenaline. I just feel good."

Wiggins also chipped in with 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest over the five-game series.

"And that’s what it comes down to in that type of series -- everybody understanding their roles, being able to execute on what the coach puts out there for you," Cuban said. "And having guys who you might call role players step up when the time is right."

When Cuban served up the big compliment after the series, the Warriors' forward was all smiles once again.

“He said, 'Thank you, man.' And then he went to celebrate. ‘We’re going to the Finals!’ "

