Mark Andrews shares how he’s trying to evolve his game

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with Mark Andrews. The fourth-year player has shown plenty of improvement in each year he’s suited up for Baltimore, and is always trying to get better.

When asked about if there was anything different that he’s been trying this offseason, Andrews went into detail about some of the things that he’s been focusing on as he trains and works on his game.

“Every offseason has been different. I think last year, I learned a ton about really how to treat my body, and last year I came in in great shape and all that. So, this year, I kind of just worked on that. So, it’s just being able to improve each and every year, knowing the things that you’re good at and not good at, and trying to work those little things. But I’ve been running a ton. Obviously, routes are something that’s very important to me – being able to run really good routes. In the offseason, I made an emphasis of that. I feel like I’m getting in and out of breaks really well. I feel light; I feel fast. So, I’m excited to see what I can do.”

When it comes to perfecting one’s craft, every little thing matters. For Andrews he’s learned to get his body in shape and treat it right as well now trying to perfect his routes. The tight end says he feels light and fast, which is a great sign as he hopes to have another excellent year and help the Ravens achieve their goals in 2021.