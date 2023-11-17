Mark Andrews questionable to return with ankle injury on first series

The Ravens scored an opening touchdown, taking an early 7-0 lead on the Bengals.

They have concern, though, with tight end Mark Andrews leaving with what initially appeared a serious injury. Logan Wilson took down Andrews with a hip-drop tackle, which remains legal in the NFL despite being controversial.

As Andrews writhed in pain, with his left leg pinned under Wilson, teammates signaled for the team's medical personnel.

Lamar Jackson tossed his helmet in frustration over Andrews' injury.

Andrews left for the training room, hobbling off under his own power, and the Ravens list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He required crutches to get to the X-ray room, Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reports.

The Ravens went 75 yards in nine plays, with Gus Edwards running it in from the 3-yard line.

Jackson went 3-for-3 for 56 yards and ran for 15 yards on two carries. He surpassed Randall Cunningham’s career rushing yardage total (4,928) with 4,933 career rushing yards.

Only three other quarterbacks are ahead of Jackson in career rushing yards.

The Bengals got a 50-yard field goal from Evan McPherson on their first drive to cut the Ravens' lead to 7-3.