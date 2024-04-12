Mariners play the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (7-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-8, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -122, Cubs +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has gone 3-4 at home and 5-8 overall. The Mariners have a 1-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 2-4 record on the road and a 7-5 record overall. The Cubs are 6-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Canzone has a double, three home runs and six RBI while hitting .233 for the Mariners. Ty France is 12-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel has a double, a triple and three home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.