What March Madness games are on today? Men's college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

The most thrilling month of college basketball is finally here — the brackets are (nearly) set and March Madness is officially underway. Action on the men's side kicks off with the First Four games on Tuesday, March 19th and Wednesday, March 20th to determine the final teams making it to the pool of 64, before the First Round gets underway with all 64 teams in action across Thursday, March 21st and Friday, March 22nd.

The four No. 1 seeds in this year's men's tournament are as follows: In the East, the dominant UConn Huskies took the top spot, as well as the top seed in the tournament overall, with 27-7 North Carolina No. 1 in the West. In the South, the Houston Cougars dominated the Big 12 en route to a 30-4 record and the top seed in the region, while in the Midwest, Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers are No. 1.

UConn is looking to become the first repeat champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007, but the Huskies will have to do so avoiding the most magical element of March Madness: the upset. That will be a fate Purdue is particularly eager to avoid, after falling to Saint Peter's last season in just the second-ever 16-seed to one-seed upset.

Keep reading for the full tournament schedule, as well as what games are airing and on what networks each day, starting with the First Four action on Tuesday.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Tuesday, March 19th — First Four

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard — 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

March Madness Schedule — Men’s Tournament

Wednesday, March 20th — First Four

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State — 6:40 p.m. on truTV

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State — 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Thursday, March 21st — Round of 64

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State — 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne — 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron — 1:30 p.m. on TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State — 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner — 2:45 p.m. on CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State — 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon — 4 p.m. on TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada — 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia — 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland — 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese — 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State — 7:35 p.m. on truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's — 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State — 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford — 9:55 p.m. on TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22nd (Round of 64)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern — 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate — 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB — 1:45 p.m. on TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky — 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson — 2:45 p.m. on CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico — 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale — 4:15 p.m. on TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State — 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M — 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont — 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State — 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston — 7:35 pm. on truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood — 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison — 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU — 9:55 p.m. on TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon — 10:05 p.m. on truTV

