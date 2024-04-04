We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

March Madness Final Four: How to watch every game of the men and women's NCAA tournament

March Madness continues this weekend with the Final Four. (Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness is in full swing and it's nearly time for the Final Four! Left on the men's side are No. 1 UConn, No. 1 Pursue, No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 NC State. As for the women's tournament, it's down to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Iowa, No. 3 NC State and No. 3 UConn. The Final Four games tip off this Friday, starting with the women's games: South Carolina vs. NC State and Iowa vs. UConn. Are you ready to watch March Madness? Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow the NCAA tournament, including the full Final Four March Madness schedule, how to watch games for free and more.

How to watch March Madness:

Dates: Mar. 19 - Apr. 8

TV Channel: CBS, TBS, TruTV, ESPN, ABC

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Max, Sling

How long is March Madness 2024?

The NCAA basketball tournament runs for roughly three weeks, starting with Selection Sunday (Mar. 17) and ending with the NCAA Championship game on Apr. 8. In that time, 135 games will be played combined between the men's and women's divisions.

March Madness channel:

Games for the men's NCAA tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over-the-air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all (or nearly all) the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

How to watch March Madness without cable:

March Madness schedule 2024:

Sunday, March 17: NCAA Tournament Selection Show

March 19-20: First Four games in Dayton, Ohio

March 21-22: First round games at various locations

March 23-24: Second round games at various locations

March 28-29: Sweet 16 games at various locations

March 30-31: Elite Eight games at various locations

April 6: Final Four games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

April 8: NCAA Championship Game at Start Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA tournament Final Four schedule:

Friday, Apr. 5

(1) South Carolina vs. NC State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 6

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State: 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama: 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

