Men's NCAA tournament: How to watch the Purdue vs. NC State game

Lance Jones and the Purdue Boilermakers play the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Final Four this Saturday. (Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The madness of the men’s NCAA tournament continues this weekend with the Final Four games. After nearly three weeks of games, only four teams remain in the NCAA tournament: No. 1 UConn, No. 1 Pursue, No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 NC State. How’s your bracket doing these days? The Final Four tips off this Saturday, starting with Purdue vs. NC State at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Are you ready to tune in? Here’s how to watch the Purdue vs. NC State game this weekend, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament schedule, March Madness odds and more.

How to watch Purdue vs. NC State:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 6

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS/TNT/TruTV

Streaming: Max

What time is the Purdue vs. NC State game?

Purdue plays NC State this Saturday, tipping off at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Purdue vs. NC State game channel

The Purdue vs. NC State matchup will air across TBS, TNT and TruTV and stream live on HBO's Max.

How to watch the Purdue vs. NC State game:

(Max) Max + B/R Sports Stream live games on TBS, TNT and TruTV Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live March Madness games on TBS, TNT, and truTV. Right now, you can also save over 40% on Max when you pay for the entire year up front, cutting down the monthly price of $9.99 to $5.83/month. $5.83/month at Max

March Madness Final Four schedule:

Saturday, Apr. 6

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State: 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama: 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS/TNT/truTV)

Purdue vs. NC State odds:

Headed into Saturday's game between the Boilermakers and the Wolfpack, Purdue is favored over NC State.

How to watch March Madness without cable

Games for the men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over the air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.

For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Where to watch March Madness:

More ways to watch March Madness 2024:

